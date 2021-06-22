Schools Press DC Circ. To Keep Foreign Grad Work Program

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- More than 150 American colleges and universities, including Harvard and the California Institute of Technology, urged the D.C. Circuit on Monday to allow work permits for foreign students, arguing it allows them to attract and retain the world's top foreign talent. The Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration and NAFSA: Association of International Educators led the call to preserve Optional Practical Training, which allows recent graduates on F-1 student visas to qualify for one-year work permits. The program is opposed by the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, a union that alleged in a lawsuit that OPT has forced its members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS