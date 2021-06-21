Arthrex Ruling Leaves Attys Eyeing USPTO For Guidance

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling Monday giving the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director the right to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions will require vital guidance from the agency on the front end, even if attorneys say it won't ultimately lead to a dramatic change in proceedings. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday in U.S. v. Arthrex that the USPTO director has the right to review PTAB decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) The patent office will have to issue rules or guidance on how to ask its director for rehearings, how this new rehearing step will work alongside the Precedential Opinion Panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS