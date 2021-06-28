Pensions Adviser Fights £30M Suit Over ECJ Gender Ruling

Law360, London (June 28, 2021, 6:17 PM BST) -- Pensions adviser Mercer Ltd. has hit back against a lawsuit worth almost £30 million ($41.7 million) from Toyota, saying the advice it gave after a landmark European court ruling relied on incorrect information from the employer and its insurer. Mercer told the court in a June 18 defense, which has recently been made public, that it does not owe Toyota Material Handling UK Ltd., a manufacturing arm of the auto giant, and its trustees Capital Cranfield the £29.5 million they are trying to claim in their lawsuit. The wealth manager and pensions adviser told the court in its defense that it never...

