Bill Gives CFTC Tipster Program New Life, Albeit Temporary

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House on Wednesday passed a bill that would create a temporary separate account for the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission's whistleblower program, a move that will inject new life into a program that was faltering under its own success — but experts note it's just a temporary fix. The bill, S. 409, or the CFTC Fund Management Act, passed as part of a "motion to suspend the rules and pass certain bills," and it now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden for final approval. "Congress' broad bipartisan support for this bill demonstrates just how important this program is and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS