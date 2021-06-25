How Colorado Fits Into Privacy Legislation Trend

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 11:12 AM EDT) -- On June 8, the Colorado General Assembly passed the Colorado Privacy Act, putting Colorado on track to become the third state to adopt a comprehensive consumer privacy law. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign the CPA into law. If he does so, the CPA will take effect July 1, 2023. The adoption of the California Consumer Privacy Act, or CCPA, in 2018 was the first comprehensive consumer privacy law enacted in the U.S. At the time, many commentators predicted other states would follow in California's footsteps. Now, with the passage of Virginia's Consumer Data Protection Act, or CDPA, in...

