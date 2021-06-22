Pot Brand Must Pull Logo Until Kool TM Trial, Judge Says

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A cannabis e-cigarette company must stop selling products featuring a logo with interlocking O's while awaiting a trademark infringement trial initiated by the maker of Kool menthol cigarettes, a federal judge in California has determined. In a Monday order, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright granted a request for a preliminary injunction against the vape company Capna Intellectual, which makes the Bloom brand of e-cigarettes. "The court finds good cause exists for the granting of the motion in that [Kool cigarette brand owner ITG Brands LLC] is likely to succeed on the merits of its claims, that ITGB is likely to...

