Paragon Trust Says It Wouldn't Owe Any Ch. 11 Trustee Fees

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The litigation trust created under the Chapter 11 plan of oil services company Paragon Offshore told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Monday that state law there prohibits the debtor from clawing back distributions to the trust to satisfy fees potentially owed to the federal bankruptcy watchdog. In a letter to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi in response to specific questions he asked during a June 10 hearing on the fee issue, the litigation trust said that when Paragon transferred $90 million in settlement funds it received from a deal with former parent company Noble PLC, it forfeited any right to control...

