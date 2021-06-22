Soccer League Takes Teen Star's Age Limit Suit To 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The National Women's Soccer League has turned to the Ninth Circuit in its battle to enforce its 18-and-older age restriction, challenging an Oregon federal judge's decision to grant teenage pro soccer player Olivia Moultrie an injunction blocking the policy. The NWSL on Monday told U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut it is appealing the June 17 ruling that converted a temporary restraining order against the age policy into a preliminary injunction pending trial. Moultrie won the restraining order May 24, roughly three weeks after filing suit under the Sherman Antitrust Act. Moultrie, 15, practices with Portland Thorns FC but can't officially sign...

