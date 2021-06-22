Shkreli Prosecutor Sworn In As Acting Chief Of EDNY

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The top deputy federal prosecutor for Brooklyn, whose cases include "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli, Genovese crime family members, and one of the biggest foreign bribery schemes targeted by the United States, was sworn in Monday as the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Jacquelyn Kasulis has taken the place of her former boss, Mark Lesko, who will serve as acting assistant attorney general for the DOJ's National Security Division. Lesko will take over for John Demers, following revelations about leak investigations under former President Donald Trump. "I look forward to leading and...

