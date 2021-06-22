FCA Plans Tougher Climate Rules For Public Companies

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 12:42 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog said on Tuesday that it could beef up rules that force listed companies, insurers and asset managers to give investors more information about their carbon footprint as the U.K. works toward becoming carbon-neutral by 2050. The Financial Conduct Authority said it is consulting the sector on two sets of new proposals that would introduce stricter climate disclosure rules for financial services. The first set of rules would expand the pool of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange that are forced to disclose information about how their assets and investments will damage the environment. The second would introduce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS