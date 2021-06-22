Customers Fight For Royal Mail VAT Invoices In £500M Claim

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 4:19 PM BST) -- Hundreds of businesses seeking to reclaim value-added tax on postal services dating back to 1977 told a London appeals court on Tuesday that Royal Mail Ltd. should be required to issue the invoices they are seeking. Roderick Cordara QC, counsel for approximately 340 businesses, universities and local governments, urged the Court of Appeal to overturn a January 2020 ruling by the High Court, which held that Royal Mail did not have a statutory duty to hand over VAT invoices his clients need to claim back tax decades worth of tax. Cordara said his clients have no way of claiming input tax...

