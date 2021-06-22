Abbott, Ex-Worker End COVID-19 Tests TM Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Abbott Laboratories and a former employee have agreed to end a dispute over the pharmaceutical giant's claims that he used its name, trademarks and private information to sell COVID-19 diagnostic tests that were made by other companies. On Monday, Abbott and former worker Justin Brown stipulated to dismissal of the Illinois federal court suit, which was launched in October. The parties had entered into a consent decree and order of injunction, which U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang entered on Monday as well, according to court documents. That order permanently barred Brown from various actions, like using an Abbott trademark, using a deceptive...

