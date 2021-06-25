Jenner & Block Grabs Energy Litigator From Steptoe

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP has snagged a partner for its San Francisco office who will join the firm's energy and complex commercial litigation practices. Laurie Edelstein made the move from Steptoe & Johnson LLP, where she was a partner. Edelstein previously worked as in-house counsel at a California utility. She said she's excited to join Jenner & Block in San Francisco. "Driving the expansion of the office and firm's energy practice on the West Coast is a fantastic opportunity," Edelstein said. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues in delivering excellence to our clients." Edelstein represents companies and individuals in...

