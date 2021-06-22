Passwordless Cybersecurity Biz Valued At $2.2B In Series A

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Transmit Security has raised $543 million at a $2.2 billion valuation in a funding round led by Insight Partners and General Atlantic, the passwordless authentication cybersecurity company said Tuesday. It represents the largest Series A funding round ever in the cybersecurity space, according to a statement. In addition to Insight Partners and General Atlantic, the funding round features contributions from Cyberstarts, Geodesic, SYN Ventures, Vintage and Artisanal Ventures. Transmit Security, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Boston with a significant presence in Israel. The company offers what it calls biometric authentication technology that does not require a password. It counts many...

