Sheppard Mullin Paying Special Bonus To Attorneys, Counsel

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP's chairman Guy Halgren told the firm's staff attorneys and special counsel that they will be receiving a special recognition bonus in November. Halgren said Monday that salaried staff attorneys and special counsel will receive a bonus that is 8% of their annual salary as long as they meet their target hours in their employment contracts, according to an internal memo obtained by Law360 Pulse. "We know the last year has created a challenging work environment, and we appreciate your efforts to serve our firm and our clients," Halgren said in the memo. The bonus is...

