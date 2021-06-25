Squire Patton's New Funds Leader Looks To Expand Practice

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP's new funds practice group leader told Law360 Pulse that with increasing market and client demands on the horizon, he is making moves to grow the new group with both lateral partner and associate hires. Steven Ward, a specialist in funds and asset management with a focus on private equity, has joined Squire Patton from Paul Hastings LLP, where he was a partner, according to a June 22 announcement. He is launching Squire Patton's new global funds practice, and with client work already building, Ward told Law360 Pulse he is currently in talks with several potential partner recruits....

