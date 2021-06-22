Pa. Justices Void Waiver, Restore Award To Cyclist

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the city of Philadelphia cannot hide behind a liability waiver to avoid its share of a $3.2 million verdict won by a man who was injured when he hit a pothole during a charity bike race. In a 4-3 decision, the high court said that the waiver signed by Anthony Degliomini was void as a matter of public policy because it improperly shielded the city from living up to its responsibility to maintain public roadways. "It is contrary to public policy to enforce an exculpatory contract immunizing the city from its essential duty...

