Miles & Stockbridge Adds Transactional Tax Principal

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Mid-Atlantic firm Miles & Stockbridge has added a transactional tax attorney as a principal in its Baltimore office. In an announcement Monday, the firm said that Michael J. Fellerman will join several practice groups, including tax and banking and finance, and that his practice will handle sophisticated tax matters, including those related to public finance and transactional work. "Michael offers a unique tax skill set well suited for clients across the firm," said Nancy Greene, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Miles & Stockbridge, in a statement. "He will go where needed, working closely with the lawyers on our public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS