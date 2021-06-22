Simpson Thacher, Davis Polk Steer Truck-Hail Co.'s $1.6B IPO

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Chinese truck-hailing company Full Truck Alliance debuted on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday after it landed nearly $1.6 billion in an initial public offering with guidance from Simpson Thacher and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk. Headquartered in the Chinese cities of Guiyang and Nanjing, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is a logistics platform that connects shipping companies with truckers to transport their goods, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company offered 82.5 million shares at $19 per share, according to a press release, the high end of the $17 to $19 price range put...

