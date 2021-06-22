Texas Justices Asked To Review Firefighter Bargaining Law

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The city of Houston has asked the Texas Supreme Court to review an intermediate appellate court's decision upholding the constitutionality of a state law that gives legislative power to judges when cities are deadlocked in negotiations with firefighter and police unions, contending the law violates separation of powers principles. In a petition for review filed with the state's high court Monday, Houston asked the justices to weigh in on whether the Fire and Police Employee Relations Act, or FPERA, constitutionally allows courts to impose wage and other employment conditions in deadlocked bargaining. The city claims the act is unconstitutional because it...

