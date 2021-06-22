Curaleaf Hit With Whistleblower, Racial Bias Claims In NJ

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Curaleaf has been slammed with a whistleblower and discrimination suit in New Jersey state court from a former cultivation employee alleging he faced retaliation for raising concerns about a lack of proper personal protective equipment on the job and was ultimately fired due to his race and ethnicity. After having been disciplined following his PPE concerns, plaintiff Kirthan Maknoor, who is of South Asian descent, was in line for a promotion within the Curaleaf network when he was terminated in November based on a bogus sexual harassment claim, according to a Thursday complaint against Curaleaf Holdings Inc. and related...

