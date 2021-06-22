Sales Of Frozen Rosati's Pizza Should Be Halted, Court Told

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Two shareholders of Illinois-based Rosati's Pizza Restaurants urged an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to block other shareholders and a food distributor from making frozen Rosati's pizzas and selling them in grocery stores while the parties' trademark dispute proceeds through court. Shareholders Michael and William Rosati, who each own a portion of trademark owner Rosati's Franchise Systems Inc., argued that U.S. District Judge John Kness should preliminarily enjoin fellow shareholders Anthony and David Rosati and distributor Power Play Distributors LLC from continuing to sell frozen pizzas under the family's trademarked brand. They argued that the injunction was warranted because they'll most likely...

