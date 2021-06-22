Texas Manufacturer Says Emissions Monitor Made Up Data

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas manufacturer said that the company it hired to do fugitive emissions monitoring and other work at its Harris County site did not perform the services and provided the company with fake results. Kaneka North America LLC said that it thought it was paying AmeriTek Environmental Services LLC for monitoring and leak detection work but later discovered that the results were fabricated, according to a petition filed in state court Monday. Kaneka's demands include punitive damages "not to exceed $750,000." "The reports were repeatedly false and were made up by defendant without due care and without due regard for honesty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS