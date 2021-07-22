Copyright Committee Weighs In On IT Modernization Effort

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Copyright Public Modernization Committee held its inaugural meeting Thursday, with its 13 members offering input about the U.S. Copyright Office's effort to modernize its IT systems to make it easier and more efficient to register literary, dramatic, musical and other creative works. Members raised concerns during the three-hour remote meeting about glitches in the current system that make it difficult to use, as well as the need to ensure that creative works are secure on the new system, among other topics. The Library of Congress announced the establishment of the committee last month, and said its purpose is to keep...

