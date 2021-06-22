Canadian Regulators Report Securities Fraud Spike In 2020

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Canada's securities regulators saw sharp upticks in fraud, insider trading and other malfeasance during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report filed Tuesday. In its enforcement report for the 2020-2021 financial year, the Canadian Securities Administrators, which serves as an umbrella organization for Canada's provincial regulatory agencies, reported the collection of more than $60 million in sanctions and restitution and the expulsion of more than 60 corporate and personal securities rulebreakers from capital markets. "There is no doubt that the past year has been unprecedented and extraordinary," CSA Chair Louis Morisset said in a statement. "We saw an unfortunate rise in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS