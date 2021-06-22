NCAA Sanctions Creighton Over Hoops Coach's Alleged Bribe

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions on Tuesday hit Creighton University basketball with two years of probation and other recruiting punishments, finding that a former assistant coach accepted $6,000 in a bribery scheme brought to light as part of New York federal prosecutors' college basketball corruption investigation. Former Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy was implicated in the corruption case as one of several coaches who accepted cash in exchange for steering their players to a group of financial managers. Murphy was not charged in the case, but four other assistant coaches ended up pleading guilty to federal charges. According to...

