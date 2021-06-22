​​​​​​​Commerce Firms Up Dumping Duties On Mexican Wire Mesh

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has set final duties up to 110.42% on steel welded wire mesh from Mexico, determining that it was sold at unfairly low prices, according to a Federal Register notice scheduled for publication on Wednesday. The final determination on anti-dumping duties follows the U.S. International Trade Administration's move to implement countervailing duties on the same product in March. One of Commerce's mandatory respondents in the dumping investigation, Aceromex SA de CV, cooperated with the agency, resulting in a final estimated weighted-average margin of 23.04%, the same rate applicable to imports from unexamined producers. The other mandatory respondent...

