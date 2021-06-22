6th Boston Cop Admits To Falsely Padding Overtime Pay

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A retired Boston police officer admitted Tuesday to bilking the department out of more than $12,000 by collecting overtime pay for hours he did not work, the sixth in a line of offers to admit to padding their pay in the face of federal charges. Joseph Nee, 47, turned in false overtime slips for more than two years, from January 2015 until at least August 2017, according to federal prosecutors. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Grady told U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris that Nee reeled in $12,636 by claiming to work full overtime shifts, but actually put in about half the...

