SEC Commish Still On The Fence About ESG Disclosure Plans

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission forges ahead with its plans to establish new disclosure requirements around environmental, social and governance risks, Commissioner Elad Roisman on Tuesday expressed continued skepticism about the endeavor's merits — but said he's keeping an open mind. Roisman, after offering up ways earlier this month to potentially craft new rules to address ESG disclosures while minimizing burdens, spoke virtually at the National Investor Relations Institute, drilling home the point that any new rules should focus on the SEC pillar of requiring disclosures only of information deemed "material" to investors. "We have to look at the issue...

