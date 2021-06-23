Women Arguing Far Fewer Patent Appeals For Cos. Than Men

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Female lawyers argued less than 10% of companies' patent appeals at the Federal Circuit in the last decade, while government attorneys have achieved near gender parity in the same area, according to a new study by professors at Temple University's Beasley School of Law. When combining both government and private attorneys, women argued 12.6% of Federal Circuit patent appeals between 2010 and 2019, and 9.9% of U.S. Supreme Court patent cases since 1992, according to a draft paper posted Tuesday by Paul R. Gugliuzza and Rachel Rebouché. But they also found that government offices have women present arguments five times as...

