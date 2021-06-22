5 Practical Takeaways From High Court Arthrex Ruling

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- On June 21, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in the closely watched U.S. v. Arthrex Inc. case, which involved the constitutionality of administrative patent judge appointments. A five-member majority, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, concluded that APJs' ability to render final decisions in inter partes reviews on behalf of the executive branch is "incompatible with their status as inferior officers." To remedy the constitutional violation, the court partially invalidated Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 6(c), which provides that "[o]nly the Patent Trial and Appeal Board may grant rehearings," and severed it from the remainder of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS