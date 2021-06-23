Pa. Justices OK Jurisdiction Over Uncertified Judgments

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a failure to properly certify judgments entered in a foreign jurisdiction as required under state law did not strip Pennsylvania courts of jurisdiction over legal actions to enforce them. The justices ruled unanimously on Tuesday that the Pennsylvania Constitution gave the state's court system "effectively unlimited subject matter jurisdiction," and that certification requirements written into the Uniform Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Act didn't speak to any such limits that should be imposed following a failure to comply. "Under our constitution and per statute, the courts of common pleas have unlimited original jurisdiction of all...

