4th Circ. Revives ERISA Suit Against Aetna And OptumHealth

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit revived litigation Tuesday accusing Aetna and OptumHealth of tricking patients into paying administrative fees disguised as medical expenses, resuscitating several ERISA allegations and handing the woman who sued another chance to turn the case into a class action. The court ruled that Sandra Peters showed how Aetna's relationship with the group health plans it serviced could have imposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act obligations upon the company that it failed to fulfill, saying she supported her claims enough to get them past a motion to dismiss. Peters also backed up her claims that OptumHealth's collection of the administrative...

