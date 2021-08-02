Illinois Powerhouse: Jenner & Block

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP's litigation strengths allowed the firm to shine as it guided clients through some of their most significant Illinois matters in 2020, such as their advocacy for pandemic-related insurance coverage and the resolution of bombshell federal bribery allegations against the state's largest electric utility. The 249 attorneys in Jenner & Block's Chicago headquarters stood ready to help its clients last year, even when the path forward was clouded by pandemic-fueled uncertainty. Just as the novel coronavirus began gripping the country, for example, the firm helped defense company Aerojet Rocketdyne ink a $4.4 billion sale to Lockheed Martin Corp. And after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS