Cos. Need ESG Strategies That Address Climate Change

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A day does not pass without another article on the environmental, social and governance trend accelerating around the world, and climate change is at the forefront of the ESG movement. Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has taken several steps to accelerate the push for more standardized ESG disclosures, including, in February, enhancing its focus on existing climate risk-related guidance. One month later, the SEC announced that it is seeking the public's comments in developing new climate change disclosure rules, and the creation of an ESG task force to crack down on potential disclosure violations. In response to recent scrutiny,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS