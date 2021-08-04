Illinois Powerhouse: Sidley

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP's focus on strengthening its health care, insurance and technology practices yielded effort-affirming results last year as the firm steered massive deals such as Walgreens' $1 billion investment for in-store doctor offices and tackled issues with statewide implications, such as personal jurisdiction in mass tort cases. Sidley was founded in Chicago and has deep roots in helping some of the largest companies' handle their most significant matters But the accomplishments earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Illinois Powerhouses demonstrate that "this isn't just old historic Sidley & Austin," Teresa Harmon, managing partner of the firm's Chicago office,...

