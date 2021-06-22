Biden Admin. Offers Relief Over 'Remain In Mexico' Catch-22

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Asylum-seekers who missed their court hearings because of a Trump-era policy that forced them to leave the United States and wait in Mexico while their asylum claims were processed will be allowed to return to the U.S. and continue their proceedings, the Biden administration said Tuesday. The administration said that beginning Wednesday, it will expand the pool of migrants eligible to be processed into the United States to include those booted under Migrant Protection Protocols, a move expected to allow thousands to pursue their asylum claims within the U.S. "DHS will include MPP enrollees who had their cases terminated or were...

