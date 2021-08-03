New Jersey Powerhouse: Cole Schotz

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 12:02 AM EDT) -- Cole Schotz PC had a busy year successfully representing major businesses during Chapter 11 proceedings, such as Modell's Sporting Goods, while also helping other businesses in trademark disputes, including assisting a brewery in defending its brand name against an industry giant. The firm managed to achieve those results, despite the difficulties COVID-19 presented, by upholding the same values of client dedication and service the firm was founded on nearly a century ago, landing it on Law360's 2021 New Jersey Powerhouses list. Ninety-nine of the firm's 159 attorneys are based in the Garden State, where Cole Schotz maintains its headquarters in Hackensack....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS