New Jersey Powerhouse: Gibbons PC

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 12:03 AM EDT) -- Undaunted by a year of upheaval brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest, New Jersey's Gibbons PC reached new frontiers in its signature practice areas to score a precedential appellate victory in a high-profile white collar case and advance one of the state's largest mixed-use developments. Over the past year, the Newark-based firm, which has grown to eight offices spanning the East Coast since its founding in 1926, also cemented its role as a lobbying leader with its perennial recognition by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission's list of top Garden State firms in that specialty. These feats and more,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS