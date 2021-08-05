New Jersey Powerhouse: McCarter & English

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 12:03 AM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP scored state appellate decisions knocking down multimillion-dollar product liability verdicts against Johnson & Johnson and C.R. Bard Inc. after closing a complex deal to sell a Rutgers University medical research lab and moving in federal bankruptcy court to acquire a building for St. Joseph's University Medical Center. The oldest law firm in the state at more than 175 years, McCarter & English landed on Law360's 2021 list of New Jersey Powerhouses by leaving its mark on those Garden State cases and transactions over the past year while also maintaining a national presence with nearly 400 lawyers in...

