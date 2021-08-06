New Jersey Powerhouse: Riker Danzig

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 12:04 AM EDT) -- Over the course of the past year, Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has notched several notable wins, including in a significant New Jersey Supreme Court case for the Bank of New York and a precedent-setting appeal in the state's high court answering questions relating to Consumer Fraud Act claims. The firm's accomplishments were made possible despite the COVID-19 pandemic through the dedication of its attorneys to their clients and their proactive approach to case management, landing it on Law360's 2021 New Jersey Powerhouses list. All but four of Riker Danzig's 130 attorneys work in the Garden State. The firm, which...

