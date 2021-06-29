Fla. Judge Wants More On Fraud Claims In $1B Herbalife Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge asked Tuesday for additional briefing in a proposed $1 billion class suit against Herbalife Ltd. distributors after expressing concern that the plaintiffs' racketeering and fraud claims might not pass muster. Following a hearing Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke ordered the plaintiffs, all former Herbalife distributors, to file a supplemental brief that spells out exactly what each of the 20 named defendants in the case did or said and how those actions injured the plaintiffs, who allege a conspiracy to get distributors to attend a series of costly but worthless company seminars known as the...

