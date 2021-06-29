Univ. Says Law Student's Conduct In Suit Warrants Sanctions

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Nova Southeastern University urged a federal judge Tuesday to sanction a law student who sued the South Florida school for not accommodating his learning disabilities, saying he has failed to provide requested evidence and continued a pattern of personal attacks and harassment in the litigation despite earlier court warnings. The Zoom hearing before Miami-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes at times grew contentious as NSU counsel Richard A. Beauchamp took testimony from plaintiff Benzo Rudnikas, whose complaint said he is a part-time evening law student at NSU's Shepard Broad College of Law. Rudnikas disputed Beauchamp's characterizations of his statements in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS