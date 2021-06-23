Cooley-Led Business Phone System Aircall Hits $1B Valuation

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Cooley LLP-led business phone system provider Aircall said Wednesday it's now valued at over $1 billion following a Series D funding round that included a Goldman Sachs unit, which touted the "easy-to-use experience" of the company's products and services for sales teams and customer support. With the $120 million financing, Aircall has now raised more than $226 million from investors and will use the latest proceeds for matters including opening offices in London and Berlin, partnering with telecommunications companies, and adding more features to its system, it said in a statement. "Since the beginning of Aircall, we've helped thousands of companies to...

