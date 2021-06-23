Rimon Makes Inroads In Delaware With IP Hire

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Rimon PC announced on Tuesday that, in continuing its rapid expansion, it has hired intellectual property partner Zhun Lu from Offit Kurman PA to help establish a new office in Newark, Delaware. The opening of the Delaware office marks Rimon's 41st location globally, after its recent debuts in Phoenix, Austin, Texas, Montreal, London and Paris. According to Rimon CEO Michael Moradzadeh, the San Francisco-founded firm is looking to expand its corporate law and IP litigation practices with the addition of the Delaware office. "So starting off, [Lu] will be bringing absolutely the expertise, including IP litigation, with a focus particularly on cross-border work between...

