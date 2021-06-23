Former NDTX US Atty Joins Kirkland & Ellis In Dallas

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced Wednesday it has hired former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox, a cybersecurity expert, to the firm's government, regulatory and internal investigations group in Dallas. Cox will join Kirkland & Ellis on Sept. 1 as partner after serving as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas from her appointment to the position in 2017 by former President Donald Trump until Jan. 8, when she stepped down. During her tenure, she led more than 100 federal prosecutions and sat on several boards and committees, including the Attorney General's Advisory Committee, which...

