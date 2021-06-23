EPA Wants Pause In Suits To Redo Navigable Waters Rule

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked a New Mexico federal court on Tuesday to send back to a pair of agencies the Navajo Nation's challenge to the Trump-era rule defining the scope of the Clean Water Act to allow them to rewrite the regulation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asked the court to remand the Navigable Waters Protection Rule so that officials can pursue a new rulemaking to change the Trump administration's definition of "waters of the United States" that are subject to federal oversight. The government also said it wants the challenge to the NWPR to...

