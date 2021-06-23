Exxon Beats Insurers' Indemnity Bid Over Enviro Claims

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday found that Exxon Mobil Corp. did not have to indemnify its insurers over environmental liabilities as required by a previous settlement agreement, saying the insurers took too long to send Exxon the relevant claims. A three-judge panel said Exxon has no duty to indemnify insurers over its subsidiary Cornell-Dubilier Electronics Inc.'s environmental liability coverage claims, upholding a lower court's decision. However, the panel said the trial court did not present "a sufficient basis" for its decision to award attorney fees to Exxon and remanded the case to the lower court for further discovery....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS