High Court Curbs Warrantless Home Entry In Misdemeanors

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 11:54 AM EDT) -- The Fourth Amendment does not always allow police to enter a fleeing misdemeanor suspect's home without a warrant, the U.S. Supreme Court found Wednesday, sending the case of an alleged drunken driver back to California state court. Law enforcement must instead use a case-by-case analysis to decide whether an officer faces an emergency situation justifying the warrantless entry of a suspect's home, the justices found. "When the nature of the crime, the nature of the flight, and surrounding facts present no such exigency, officers must respect the sanctity of the home — which means that they must get a warrant," wrote Justice Elena Kagan for the court....

