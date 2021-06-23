Dynegy Agrees To Remove Coal Ash At Former Ill. Plant

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Dynegy Inc. has agreed to prepare a proposal to remove coal ash at one of its former coal power stations in order to protect an Illinois river from groundwater pollution, after the state began enforcement procedures at the site. The agreement was filed in state court Tuesday alongside a complaint from the Illinois attorney general and the Vermillion County state's attorney, which alleges that the company unlawfully dumped coal ash into unlined ponds at its former Vermilion Power Station. That dumping then caused groundwater contamination that now threatens the nearby Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, Illinois' only national scenic river...

